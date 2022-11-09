Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 529,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the period. Reinsurance Group of America comprises 1.2% of Nuance Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $62,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.4% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE RGA traded down $1.08 on Wednesday, hitting $142.01. 400,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 389,473. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $133.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $148.75.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.