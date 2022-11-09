Request (REQ) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.72 Million

Request (REQ) traded 18.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0779 or 0.00000481 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 29% lower against the US dollar. Request has a market cap of $77.85 million and $5.72 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16,183.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008475 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00006910 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00049961 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00039171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006145 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00022790 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00233438 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Request Token Profile

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09369193 USD and is down -9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,899,489.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

