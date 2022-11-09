Request (REQ) Trading Down 24.2% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 9th. Request has a total market cap of $81.96 million and $5.62 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000487 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded down 24.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $16,816.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00008741 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008177 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00040819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00023713 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005903 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.47 or 0.00234687 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 57.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.09369193 USD and is down -9.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $4,899,489.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

