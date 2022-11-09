Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Barrick Gold Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.18. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$28.56.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

TSE:ABX opened at C$20.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.97 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$20.36 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.63. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$17.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.98 billion.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 31.82%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

