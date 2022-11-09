Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 120,582 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April (NYSEARCA:FAPR – Get Rating) by 412.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,582 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 1.52% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rovin Capital UT ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,743,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 399.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 420,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after acquiring an additional 336,257 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,969,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 105,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,016,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FAPR traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.55. 24,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,011. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – April has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $32.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day moving average is $29.22.

