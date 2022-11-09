Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Acquires 4,585 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Societe Generale raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.60.

Shares of CVX stock traded down $7.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,767,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,097,216. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.90. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $110.73 and a 52 week high of $186.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $344.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $3,557,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 252,691 shares of company stock valued at $43,665,206 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

