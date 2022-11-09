Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Buys 1,632 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $6,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gainplan LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 152,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,012 shares during the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC now owns 21,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 47,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after buying an additional 14,299 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 60,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,694,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,460,414. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.33. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.24.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

