Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,188,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,974 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 3.2% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $74,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 36,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 39.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,708. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $74.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

