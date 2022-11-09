Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 216.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,107 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $41,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gainplan LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gainplan LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 16,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $7.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $343.87. The stock had a trading volume of 3,551,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,069,102. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.27. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

