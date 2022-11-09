Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Increases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,345.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,179,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,885,519 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22,665.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,541,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,534,683 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,988.9% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,462,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,492,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,120,896,000 after buying an additional 1,354,069 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 8,802,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,357,000 after buying an additional 892,974 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

VTI traded down $4.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.53. 8,706,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,578,349. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.05.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

