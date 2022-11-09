Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 4,115 Shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs (NYSEARCA:BUFR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,115 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.64% of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs worth $4,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs during the first quarter worth $147,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 86.3% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 6,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 17.7% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 5.5% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs by 10.5% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 9,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSEARCA BUFR traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $21.60. The company had a trading volume of 87,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,624. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day moving average is $22.01. First Trust Cboe Vest Fund of Buffer ETFs has a 52 week low of $20.43 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

