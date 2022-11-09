Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,917 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 814,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.