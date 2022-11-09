Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 2,917 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,957 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $9,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 689.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 180.9% in the 1st quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.65. The company had a trading volume of 814,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 757,098. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.92. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $76.95 and a 12-month high of $117.49.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.