Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,651,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,709 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned about 2.38% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $174,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,848,000. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 21,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Legacy Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12,877.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 579,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,308,000 after buying an additional 575,087 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $627,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,582. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.24.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.