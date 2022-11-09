Reviewing Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) & Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK)

Vivakor (NASDAQ:VIVK – Get Rating) and Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vivakor and Veolia Environnement’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vivakor $1.09 million 19.23 -$5.48 million N/A N/A Veolia Environnement $33.73 billion 0.50 $478.33 million N/A N/A

Veolia Environnement has higher revenue and earnings than Vivakor.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vivakor 0 0 0 0 N/A Veolia Environnement 1 1 3 0 2.40

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vivakor and Veolia Environnement, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Veolia Environnement has a consensus price target of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 37.14%. Given Veolia Environnement’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veolia Environnement is more favorable than Vivakor.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.4% of Vivakor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Veolia Environnement shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vivakor and Veolia Environnement’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vivakor N/A -40.07% -24.58% Veolia Environnement N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Veolia Environnement beats Vivakor on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vivakor

Vivakor, Inc. operates, acquires, and develops clean energy technologies and environmental solutions primarily focused on soil remediation in the United States and Kuwait. It specializes in the remediation of soil and the extraction of hydrocarbons, such as oil from properties contaminated by or laden with heavy crude oil and other hydrocarbon-based substances. The company also owns and operates a crude oil gathering, storage, and transportation facility in Delhi, Louisiana. In addition, it owns a crude oil storage tank with capacity of 120,000 barrels located near Colorado City, Texas. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Lehi, Utah.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement S.A. designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure. It also provides waste collection, waste material recovery, waste-to-energy, organic waste material recovery, hazardous waste treatment, dismantling and remediation, urban cleaning, and industrial maintenance and cleaning services. In addition, the company engages in the operation and maintenance of heating and cooling networks; development of energy services to reduce the energy consumption and CO2 emissions of buildings; optimization of industrial utilities; and energy use related to processes and industrial buildings, as well as produces electricity from biomass. It offers drinking water to 95 million people. The company was formerly known as Vivendi Environnement and changed its name to Veolia Environnement S.A. in 2003. Veolia Environnement S.A. was founded in 1853 and is based in Aubervilliers, France.

