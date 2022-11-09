Reviewing Virgin Orbit (VORB) and Its Peers

Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) is one of 16 public companies in the “Search & navigation equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Virgin Orbit to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Orbit $7.39 million -$157.29 million -5.89 Virgin Orbit Competitors $5.50 billion $842.29 million 16.66

Virgin Orbit’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Orbit. Virgin Orbit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

11.4% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.4% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Virgin Orbit shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.3% of shares of all “Search & navigation equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Virgin Orbit has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Virgin Orbit’s peers have a beta of 1.02, meaning that their average share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Virgin Orbit and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Orbit 1 0 2 0 2.33 Virgin Orbit Competitors 74 487 567 19 2.46

Virgin Orbit currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential upside of 384.85%. As a group, “Search & navigation equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.88%. Given Virgin Orbit’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Orbit is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Orbit and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Orbit N/A -116.51% -40.88% Virgin Orbit Competitors -323.12% 3.96% 2.79%

Summary

Virgin Orbit peers beat Virgin Orbit on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc., a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions. The company is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

