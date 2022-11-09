RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of RFIL opened at $5.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.09. RF Industries has a 1-year low of $5.05 and a 1-year high of $8.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
