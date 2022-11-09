Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in FMC by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FMC by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.09.

FMC Stock Up 2.2 %

FMC Profile

Shares of FMC opened at $127.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.93. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $98.24 and a 1 year high of $140.99.

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

