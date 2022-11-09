Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,262 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,605 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 142,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $662,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 20,193 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 84,455 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

NYSE:DVN traded down $2.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.83. The stock had a trading volume of 49,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,487,007. Devon Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $35.55 and a twelve month high of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $45.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.13%.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

