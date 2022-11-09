Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $1.81 Million Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,969 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 966 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA traded down $5.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $140.51. 316,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,072,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $130.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.18. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $349.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.85.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

