Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Has $587,000 Stock Position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Castle Biosciences were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 31.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 52,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 12,491 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Castle Biosciences by 352.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 16,410 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $427,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $480,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 443,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 15,699 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Stock Performance

CSTL traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.47. The stock had a trading volume of 32 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.07 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.66. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.58 and a 52 week high of $61.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Castle Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CSTL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $34.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.40 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 11.87% and a negative net margin of 42.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSTL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Castle Biosciences from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Castle Biosciences to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Castle Biosciences

In other news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $88,502.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,137,587.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $209,317.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 222,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,049,427.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total value of $88,502.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 309,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,137,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,624 shares of company stock valued at $573,891 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

