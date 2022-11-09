Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Sells 6,350 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 263.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KNX. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Shares of KNX traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.24. 6,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,273,114. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.15. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.05). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

