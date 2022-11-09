Robert Charles Kramer Sells 3,145 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

APPN traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. 770,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.63.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Appian by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,328,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,420,000 after buying an additional 2,375,584 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Appian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Appian by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Appian in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,983,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Appian by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,908,000 after purchasing an additional 27,374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

