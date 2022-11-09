Robert Charles Kramer Sells 3,145 Shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) Stock

Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) insider Robert Charles Kramer sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $115,893.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 161,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,946,926.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Appian Price Performance
APPN traded up $1.36 on Wednesday, reaching $36.36. 770,843 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,860. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.42. Appian Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.63.
Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $117.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.11 million. Appian had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Appian Co. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on APPN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Appian from $71.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Appian from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Appian from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Appian from $54.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Appian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.13.
About Appian
Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.
