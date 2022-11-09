Robert W. Baird Lowers PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Price Target to $178.00

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $202.00 to $178.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 40.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.10.

NYSE:PKI opened at $127.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.42. PerkinElmer has a 12 month low of $113.46 and a 12 month high of $203.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 11.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 53,240 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,571,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 189.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,012 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,334,000 after purchasing an additional 27,482 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 25,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

