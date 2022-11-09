Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Buys 6,805 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,805 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 1,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

APD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.44.

Shares of APD stock traded down $1.76 on Wednesday, reaching $281.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,201. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.22. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.24 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $62.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.13. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

