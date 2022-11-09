Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $359,000 Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGSB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $81,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 271.7% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $193,000.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IGSB traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,118,454. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $54.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.31.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%.

