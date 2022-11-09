Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Has $9.77 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,871 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $9,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 229,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,267,000 after acquiring an additional 11,671 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,069 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 21.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 57.4% in the second quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AME shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.80.

AMETEK Stock Performance

Shares of AMETEK stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,072,531. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $120.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.24.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.00%.

Insider Transactions at AMETEK

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

(Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

