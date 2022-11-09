Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $22,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,943,347,000 after acquiring an additional 160,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,739,279 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,198,680,000 after buying an additional 306,668 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Walt Disney by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,872,771 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,079,829,000 after purchasing an additional 966,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Walt Disney by 7.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,452,115 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,132,000 after purchasing an additional 514,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 13.6 %

NYSE:DIS traded down $13.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,996,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,807,784. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.83. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $177.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Guggenheim raised Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.56.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

