Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA Sells 10,263 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 231,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,263 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.8% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $21,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after acquiring an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,334 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,911 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRK stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.48. 386,654 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,226,328. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $259.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.05 and its 200 day moving average is $90.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total transaction of $30,225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,158,012.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 877,407 shares of company stock valued at $87,678,596. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $107.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.28.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

