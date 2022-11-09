Round Dollar One Day Volume Tops $68,499.00 (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 9th. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for $13.42 or 0.00078235 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $68,499.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Round Dollar Token Profile

Round Dollar’s genesis date was July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Round Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

