Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $74.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

