Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Price Target to $74.00

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.49% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLDR. DA Davidson cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.08.
Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $60.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.53. Builders FirstSource has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27.
Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.
