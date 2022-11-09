Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $50.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 134.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLRX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $21.30 on Wednesday. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Insider Transactions at Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,109.19% and a negative return on equity of 58.95%. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,596.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $36,369,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after acquiring an additional 10,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,232,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,289 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 87.0% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 769,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after acquiring an additional 358,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 79.1% in the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 489,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 216,149 shares in the last quarter. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Featured Articles

