RSA Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.45. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 6,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.47.
RSA Insurance Group Price Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day moving average of $9.45.
RSA Insurance Group Company Profile
RSA Insurance Group plc provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to individuals and families, as well as through brokers and agents.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RSA Insurance Group (RSNAY)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.