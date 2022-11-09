Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM) Shares Gap Up to $13.06

Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $13.06, but opened at $13.58. Rumble shares last traded at $13.25, with a volume of 47,676 shares traded.

Rumble Stock Down 6.0 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RUM. Craft Ventures GP II LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,971,000. Mad River Investors acquired a new position in Rumble during the third quarter worth $670,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rumble in the third quarter valued at about $459,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rumble during the third quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rumble during the 3rd quarter worth about $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms. The company operates rumble.com, a platform that enables video creators to host, livestream, manage, distribute, and create OTT feeds, as well as monetize their content. It also operates locals.com, a subscription-based video sharing platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Longboat Key, Florida.

