Safe (SAFE) Achieves Market Cap of $101.75 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. Safe has a market capitalization of $101.75 million and $135,704.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar. One Safe coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.88 or 0.00027813 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00130502 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00219171 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00066137 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000345 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 5.01604547 USD and is down -2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $139,282.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

