Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAL. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salisbury Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 192,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Salisbury Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 42,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Salisbury Bancorp by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.74% of the company’s stock.

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

