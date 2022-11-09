Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Salisbury Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ SAL opened at $27.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.68. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $29.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.
Salisbury Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Salisbury Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.36%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Salisbury Bancorp Company Profile
Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salisbury Bancorp (SAL)
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- 3 High Yields The Institutions Are Buying
- Two EV Stocks That Could Rally Into Year-End
- Can Activision Blizzard Rally Into Year End?
- Despite Financials, Twiliio is One To Watch
Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.