Sanford C. Bernstein Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED)

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 54.44% from the stock’s previous close.

WEED has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth to C$3.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Canopy Growth from C$4.00 to C$2.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$6.50 to C$3.40 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Canopy Growth to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Canopy Growth from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.69.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

TSE:WEED traded up C$0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,267,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,825,674. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$2.79 and a 52-week high of C$19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.69, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$4.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a PE ratio of -5.69.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

