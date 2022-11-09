Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.41-$1.51 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.41-1.51 EPS.

Sanmina Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ SANM traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.50. 655,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 423,862. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Sanmina has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $67.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SANM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Sanmina from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upgraded Sanmina from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanmina from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

Institutional Trading of Sanmina

In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 119,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $6,016,951.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 917,906 shares in the company, valued at $46,198,208.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,339 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $427,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 216.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the second quarter worth $316,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 141.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 61,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 35,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.