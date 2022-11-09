SEA (NYSE:SE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $42.39

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.39 and last traded at $42.41, with a volume of 182177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.06.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, China Renaissance decreased their price target on shares of SEA from $100.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.06.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.51.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). SEA had a negative return on equity of 37.42% and a negative net margin of 22.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in SEA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in SEA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SEA during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.15% of the company’s stock.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

