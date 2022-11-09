Secret Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. In the last seven days, Secret has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $13.22 million and approximately $14,489.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00127366 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.75 or 0.00220673 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00065128 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00029191 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000775 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00497744 USD and is down -10.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $9,619.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

