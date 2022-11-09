Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Secured Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SSIF stock remained flat at GBX 12.75 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday. 251,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,159. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.44. Secured Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.50 ($0.27).
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
