Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF) Raises Dividend to GBX 3 Per Share

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.03) per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 23.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This is an increase from Secured Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of SSIF stock remained flat at GBX 12.75 ($0.15) during trading hours on Wednesday. 251,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,159. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 12.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 13.44. Secured Income Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a twelve month high of GBX 23.50 ($0.27).

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

