Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.66 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.61 billion-$9.61 billion.
Seiko Epson Stock Performance
Shares of SEKEY traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $7.07. 130,371 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. Seiko Epson has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $9.30.
Seiko Epson Company Profile
