Senseonics (NYSE:SENS) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) shares dropped 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.11 and last traded at $1.11. Approximately 14,791 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,662,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Senseonics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Senseonics Stock Down 11.3 %

The company has a market cap of $495.70 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 4.80.

About Senseonics

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.