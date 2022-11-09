Serco Group (LON:SRP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $168.00

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 168 ($1.93) and traded as high as GBX 168 ($1.93). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 164.40 ($1.89), with a volume of 3,214,751 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.30) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.36) to GBX 210 ($2.42) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 255 ($2.94) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.13 ($2.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 162.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 168.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.90 billion and a PE ratio of 1,247.69.

In related news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £3,053,700 ($3,516,062.18).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

