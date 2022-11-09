Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Rupert Soames Sells 1,885,000 Shares

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.87), for a total transaction of £3,053,700 ($3,516,062.18).

Serco Group Stock Performance

LON SRP opened at GBX 162.60 ($1.87) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.97 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 168.12. Serco Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 199 ($2.29). The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,286.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.36) to GBX 210 ($2.42) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.48) price objective on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($2.94) price target on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Serco Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 197.13 ($2.27).

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

