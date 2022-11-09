ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Insider Paul John Smith Sells 37 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) insider Paul John Smith sold 37 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.10, for a total value of $13,434.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at $687,348.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Paul John Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ServiceNow alerts:

On Friday, October 28th, Paul John Smith sold 600 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.24, for a total value of $248,544.00.

On Thursday, August 18th, Paul John Smith sold 411 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.95, for a total value of $198,492.45.

On Monday, August 15th, Paul John Smith sold 130 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.81, for a total value of $65,365.30.

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.7 %

NOW stock traded down $9.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $361.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,151,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,792,053. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $695.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $398.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.17. The stock has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 364.92, a PEG ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of ServiceNow

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded ServiceNow from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $549.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $515.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $497.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on ServiceNow to $496.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 20.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,288 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 9.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,217 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 56.3% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,830 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 6,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.