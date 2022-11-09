Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.
Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance
Shares of SHLX stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile
Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.
