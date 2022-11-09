Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Shell Midstream Partners Price Performance

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $15.82 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $10.76 and a fifty-two week high of $16.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,893,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,162 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 102.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,119,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $87,016,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,480 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 367.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,895,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,062 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 509.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,754,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $24,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,074 shares during the period.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Stories

