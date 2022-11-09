Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 6.4%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) was down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.73 and last traded at $18.91. Approximately 25,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,365,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.54, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 492.12 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 709.22% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 90,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,248,123.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 2,034 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total transaction of $50,585.58. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,123.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jason R. Whitaker sold 8,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total transaction of $217,074.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,285 shares in the company, valued at $18,216,374.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,403 shares of company stock worth $571,282. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

