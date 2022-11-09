Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Shares of SIEB opened at $1.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. Siebert Financial has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.55 and a beta of -0.18.

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

