SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $5.80

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.80, but opened at $5.60. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 400 shares trading hands.

SIGNA Sports United Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGNA Sports United

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SIGNA Sports United stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

About SIGNA Sports United

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

