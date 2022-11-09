Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) Shares Gap Up to $42.16

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $42.16, but opened at $48.99. Silk Road Medical shares last traded at $43.85, with a volume of 14,791 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Silk Road Medical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

In other Silk Road Medical news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,965,271.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $1,194,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,164,401.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $486,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,965,271.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 73,506 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,944 in the last three months. 7.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SILK. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.0% during the first quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,153,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,927,000 after buying an additional 636,531 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 8.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,087,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,786,000 after purchasing an additional 306,577 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 52.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 686,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,872,000 after purchasing an additional 235,762 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 67.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 473,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,245,000 after purchasing an additional 190,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 12.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,533,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,817,000 after purchasing an additional 169,428 shares in the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.